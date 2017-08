Bollywood actor Inder Kumar died on Friday morning at the age of 44. In a career spanning two decades, Kumar had worked in over 20 films and was best known for his supporting roles in Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi (1996) and Gaja Gamini (2000) among others. Kumar had also worked in two Salman Khan movies, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge (2002) and Wanted (2009).

The actor reportedly had a heart attack at his home in suburban Mumbai at around 2am on Friday. Kumar was working on the movie Phati Padi Hai Yaar.