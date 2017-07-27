Thalaivan Irukkiran (There is a Leader) will be Kamal Haasan’s next movie, but only after Vishwaroopam 2 and Sabash Naidu are released, the actor told the Tamil magazine Vikatan. According to a report in India Today, Haasan told Vikatan, “We’re planning to release Vishwaroopam 2 first. Then, Sabash Naidu. If I reveal the title of my next film, people may think that I’m using the current political scenario. However, I’ve registered the title four years back. Yes, my next film is Thalaivan Irukkiraan.”

Official: Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan has announced the title of his new project - #ThalaivanIrukkiraan pic.twitter.com/NuNYHmvWkn — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 27, 2017

Haasan had announced earlier that the film would be titled Amar Hai, a Tamil-Hindi bilingual. Thailaivan Irukkiran has been written by the prolific actor and filmmaker.

There have been rumours that the actor is planning to announce his entry into politics after he posted a series of tweets from his account. This was after the actor spoke about government corruption on Big Boss, a show that he is hosting.