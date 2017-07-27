Farhan Akhtar and a band: it seems to be an idea that never gets old.

Akhtar is back in the role of an aspiring musician in Ranjit Tiwari’s Lucknow Central, which will be out on September 15. He plays Kishan Mohan Girhotra, a man from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh who is desperate to pursue a career in music. Girhotra becomes an accused in a murder, serves jail time and then naturally, attempts, to mastermind a jailbreak. The desire for a band is not forgotten.

The star cast includes Ravi Kishan, Diana Penty, Gippy Grewal, Ronit Roy, Deepak Dobriyal, Inaam Ul Haq and Rajesh Sharma. Arjunna Harjaie, Rochak Kohli and Tanishk Bagchi have composed the music.