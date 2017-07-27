After inspiring several blockbusters, JRR Tolkien is in line for the biographical treatment. Fox Searchlight and Chernin are producing a biopic of the English writer, poet and philologist, whose works include the fantasy novels The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. The film will be directed by Finnish filmmaker Dome Karukoski, reported Variety.

“The movie’s script by David Gleeson and Stephen Beresford focuses on the author as he finds friendship, love, and artistic inspiration among a fellow group of outcasts at school prior to the outbreak of World War I in 1914,” reported the publication.

“The story will contain various elements of how Tolkien created his books’ elaborate world, including his time as a soldier in World War I,” said another report in the magazine.

Karukoski’s previous work includes Beauty and the Bastard (2005), Lapland Odyssey (2010), Heart of a Lion (2013) and Tom of Finland (2017). A report in Deadline claims that actor Nicholas Hoult is being considered for the role of the young Tolkien. Hoult’s other projects include The Favourite and X Men: Dark Phoenix, and he plays JD Salinger in the biopic Rebel in the Rye.