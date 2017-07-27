According to a report in Deadline Hollywood, Yann Demange, Denis Villeneuve and David Mackenzie are among the frontrunners to direct the next James Bond movie. The directors have had meetings with the producers, the report said.

Earlier this month, a New York Times story claimed that Daniel Craig’ s return as the British secret agent had been confirmed. The franchise’s producers, Eon Production and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, have set November 8, 2019, as the release date. The script will be written by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, the writers of Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.

The other possible contenders are Christopher Nolan or Edgar Wright. “As for Nolan and Wright, each has shown some exuberance about Bond duty, but the likelier scenario is they would take over the franchise down the line when it is inevitably rebooted and they can start from scratch,” wrote the publication. “Villeneuve might have a scheduling conflict — he’s making Dune for Legendary — which might give a slight edge to Demange. The three frontrunners have all had meetings,” it added.

Demange has directed ‘71 (2016) and is currently working on White Boy Rick. Villeneuve has directed such films as Sicario (2016) and Arrival (2017) and is wrapping up Blade Runner 2049. Mackenzie’s filmography includes You Instead (2011), Starred Up (2013) and Hell or High Water (2016).