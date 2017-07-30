Indie cinema

What sells indie films like ‘Trapped’ and ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’? Conviction and controversy

The marketing secrets of some of India’s most acclaimed independent films.

by 
Lipstick Under My Burkha | Prakash Jha Productions

Despite the lack of marquee stars, item songs and a fat marketing budget, Alankrita Shrivastava’s indie movie Lipstick Under My Burkha continues to have a steady run at the box office. Against a landing cost of Rs 6.5 crores, the July 27 release film has earned a healthy Rs 11.9 crores from 400 screens at the end of its second weekend.

A buzz around the drama about the intersecting lives of four women in Bhopal began to grow after it won the Oxfam award for Best Film on Gender Equality at the Mumbai Film Festival in 2016. Lipstick Under My Burkha achieved serious notoriety after the Central Board of Film Certification refused to issue a certificate, reasoning that it is “lady oriented”, among other things.

Public opinion soon swayed in favour of the film. Subsequently, Lipstick Under My Burkha’s marketing engine found a new lease of life and charged at full throttle as the film was cleared for release.

Film publicist Parull Gossain, who oversaw the marketing of Lipstick Under My Burkha, credits the “obnoxious” letter by the censor board as a big reason for the film’s success. “A few days after the film was applauded at the Mumbai Film Festival, we got the letter from the CBFC,” Gossain said, “Once we made it public, everything started to take off from there.”

The film fraternity jumped in to support the film. Farhan Akhtar, Vishal Bhardwaj and CBFC member Ashoke Pandit condemned the censor board’s refusal to certify Lipstick Under My Burkha. The rest, Gossain said, was handled by the news media. “We got a lot of support from news channels, television, print and online. We did not have to push anybody. Feminist or not, people joined the movement,” she said.

But it is not every day that a small film like Lipstick Under My Burkha attracts controversy and thus, eyeballs. For this success story, there are several other indies that fly under the radar despite critical acclaim. The year 2017 has seen several low-budget releases, such as Irada, Anaarkali of Aarah, Poorna, Mukti Bhawan, A Death in the Gunj and G Kutta Se, but few of them have been able to translate good storylines into box office buzz. Independent films seldom have substantial budgets, and marketing them is difficult “unless something interesting catches the people’s attention”, Gossain pointed out.

For Lipstick Under My Burkha, Balaji Motion Pictures come into the picture after the controversy erupted. The Ekta Kapoor-led company took over the publicity. A brand new poster emerged, in which a middle finger wielded a lipstick, and a hashtag campaign called #LipstickRebellion was launched.

Unlike Shrivastava’s film, Vikramaditya Motwane’s Trapped had a smooth film certification process. And yet, the Phantom Films production, starring Rajkummar Rao as a character trapped in an apartment, has been profitable. “In fact, it was the fastest among all our films to recover money,” said Ranjan Singh, the company’s marketing head.

At the end of its theatrical run, Trapped, which cost its makers Rs 5.5 crores, had earned Rs 3.25 crores from 300-odd screens. The rest was recouped from selling satellite and internet rights.

For Trapped, Singh focused on selling the film’s concept to its target audience. “Vikram had his own standing after Udaan and Lootera,” Singh said, “Rajkummar had his own fanbase. So we knew a certain set of the audience would definitely watch the film and we began by reaching out to them.”

Like Lipstick Under My Burkha, the marketing campaign for Trapped too revolved around utilising the internet rather than conventional avenues such as television. “TV spots are 10-15 seconds long and they come between breaks,” Singh said, “No one pays attention. So we stuck to making the film visible online on Facebook, Twitter, etc.”

The first trailer ramped up curiosity about the movie’s plot. Why, for instance, doesn’t Shaurya (Rajkummar Rao) charge his mobile phone?

Online content heroes such as The Viral Fever and Jose Covaco stepped in to publicise Trapped with tie-in content of their own.

After Trapped was released on March 17 and it got a good response from critics and audiences, Singh realised that they had used every possible angle possible to market the film. “By now, everyone knew the content and most were aware of how the film ended,” Singh said, “But the second week is crucial for small films like these.” A few days after the release, its makers released the promotional video Trap Rap, which consisted of footage from the film edited to a rap song.

Play
Trap Rap.

Gossain and Singh agree that the two crucial elements necessary for marketing an indie film are sticking to the basic concept and cashing in on positive feedback generated at film festivals. While Lipstick Under My Burkha had won 11 awards before its release, Trapped got good reviews after its premiere at the Mumbai Film Festival.

“For example, with Masaan, we knew that its Cannes award win was the selling point,” Singh said about Neeraj Ghaywan’s movie, which he also worked on. “This was a film that had made India proud so we began to amplify that angle.” A new Indian trailer for Masaan was cut, and multiple screenings were organised to strengthen word of mouth publicity.

Pre-release screenings help indies, but what if nobody shows up at the screening? This is what happened with Rahul Dahiya’s film G Kutta Se, on which Gossain had worked. Dahiya’s debut was premiered at the Mumbai Film Festival in 2015 and was released on June 16, 2017.

“We simply could not get anyone to watch it,” Gossain said, “We kept inviting journalists, we sent them Vimeo links, they would say that they are going to watch it. But no one did.” Yet, the film ended up being one of the most well-reviewed of the year after its release.

Play
G Kutta Se.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

From catching Goan dances in Lisbon to sampling langar in Munich

A guide to the surprising Indian connect in Lisbon and Munich.

Pixabay

For several decades, a trip to Europe simply meant a visit to London, Paris and the Alps of Switzerland. Indians today, though, are looking beyond the tried and tested destinations and making an attempt to explore the rest of Europe as well. A more integrated global economy, moreover, has resulted in a more widespread Indian diaspora. Indeed, if you know where to look, you’ll find traces of Indian culture even in some unlikely cities. Lisbon and Munich are good cities to include in your European sojourn as they both offer compelling reasons to visit, thanks to a vibrant cultural life. Here’s a guide to everything Indian at Lisbon and Munich, when you wish to take a break from all the sight-seeing and bar crawling you’re likely to indulge in.

Lisbon

Lisbon is known as one of the most vibrant cities in Western Europe. On its streets, the ancient and the modern co-exist in effortless harmony. This shows in the fact that the patron saint day festivities every June make way for a summer that celebrates the arts with rock, jazz and fado concerts, theatre performances and art exhibitions taking place around the city. Every two years, Lisbon also hosts the largest Rock festival in the world, Rock in Rio Lisboa, that sees a staggering footfall.

The cultural life of the city has seen a revival of sorts under the current Prime Minister, Antonio Costa. Costa is of Indian origin, and like many other Indian-origin citizens prominent in Portugal’s political, business and entertainment scenes, he exemplifies Lisbon’s deep Indian connect. Starting from Vasco Da Gama’s voyage to India, Lisbon’s historic connection to Goa is well-documented. Its traces can be still be seen on the streets of both to this day.

While the Indian population in Lisbon is largely integrated with the local population, a few diaspora groups are trying to keep their cultural roots alive. Casa de Goa, formed in the ‘90s, is an association of people of Goans, Damanese and Diuese origins residing in Lisbon. Ekvat (literally meaning ‘roots’ in Konkani) is their art and culture arm that aims to preserve Goan heritage in Portugal. Through all of its almost 30-year-long existence, Ekvat has been presenting traditional Goan dance and music performances in Portugal and internationally.

Be sure to visit the Champlimaud Centre for the Unknown, hailed a masterpiece of contemporary architecture, which was designed by the critically-acclaimed Goan architect Charles Correa. If you pay attention, you can find ancient Indian influences, like cut-out windows and stand-alone pillars. The National Museum of Ancient Art also has on display a collection of intricately-crafted traditional Goan jewellery. At LOSTIn - Esplanada Bar, half of the people can be found lounging about in kurtas and Indian shawls. There’s also a mural of Bal Krishna and a traditional Rajasthani-style door to complete the desi picture. But it’s not just the cultural landmarks that reflect this connection. The integration of Goans in Lisbon is so deep that most households tend to have Goa-inspired textiles and furniture as a part of their home decor, and most families have adapted Goan curries in their cuisine. In the past two decades, the city has seen a surge in the number of non-Goan Indians as well. North Indian delicacies, for example, are readily available and can be found on Zomato, which has a presence in the city.

If you wish to avoid the crowds of the peak tourist season, you can even consider a visit to Lisbon during winter. To plan your trip, check out your travel options here.

Munich

Munich’s biggest draw remains the Oktoberfest – the world’s largest beer festival for which millions of people from around the world converge in this historic city. Apart from the flowing Oktoberfest beer, it also offers a great way to get acquainted with the Bavarian folk culture and sample their traditional foods such as Sauerkraut (red cabbage) and Weißwurst (a white sausage).

If you plan to make the most of the Oktoberfest, along with the Bavarian hospitality you also have access to the services of the Indian diaspora settled in Munich. Though the Indian community in Munich is smaller than in other major European destinations, it does offer enough of a desi connect to satisfy your needs. The ISKCON temple at Munich observes all major rituals and welcomes everyone to their Sunday feasts. It’s not unusual to find Germans, dressed in saris and dhotis, engrossed in the bhajans. The Art of Living centre offers yoga and meditation programmes and discourses on various spiritual topics. The atmosphere at the Gurdwara Sri Guru Nanak Sabha is similarly said to be peaceful and accommodating of people of all faiths. They even organise guided tours for the benefit of the non-Sikhs who are curious to learn more about the religion. Their langar is not to be missed.

There are more options that’ll help make your stay more comfortable. Some Indian grocery stores in the city stock all kinds of Indian spices and condiments. In some, like Asien Bazar, you can even bargain in Hindi! Once or twice a month, Indian film screenings do take place in the cinema halls, but the best way to catch up on developments in Indian cinema is to rent video cassettes and VCDs. Kohinoor sells a wide range of Bollywood VCDs, whereas Kumaras Asean Trades sells Tamil cassettes. The local population of Munich, and indeed most Germans too, are largely enamoured by Bollywood. Workshops on Bollywood dance are quite popular, as are Bollywood-themed events like DJ nights and dance parties.

The most attractive time to visit is during the Oktoberfest, but if you can brave the weather, Munich during Christmas is also a sight to behold. You can book your tickets here.

Thanks to the efforts of the Indian diaspora abroad, even lesser-known European destinations offer a satisfying desi connect to the proud Indian traveller. Lufthansa, which offers connectivity to Lisbon and Munich, caters to its Indian flyers’ priorities and understands how proud they are of their culture. In all its India-bound flights and flights departing from India, flyers can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options, making the airline More Indian than You Think. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalised by Lufthansa to the extent that they now offer a definitive Indian flying experience.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.