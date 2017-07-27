That Patty Jenkins’s Wonder Woman was going to have a sequel is hardly surprising. What is new is an actual release date. The sequel will hit theatres on December 13, 2019, according to a report in The Hollywood Reporter. It is unclear, however, whether Jenkins will direct the sequel.

The Gal Gadot-starrer is holding better than any superhero movie in the last 15 years in the North American market, added the publication. The DC Comics and Warner Bros Production already created box office history by raking in $100 million in USA in its opening weekend alone and around $122.5 million in the overseas markets. “It has grossed more than $389 million at the domestic box office to date and passed Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 over the weekend,” reported the publication.

Wonder Woman is the only other DC movie with a release date apart from Justice League (November 17, 2017) and Aquaman (December 21, 2018).