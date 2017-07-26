Atul Kulkarni plays Tatya Tope in Krish’s historical Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role of Rani Laxmibai, DNA reported. Tope, the Maratha general and Laxmibai’s childhood friend, fought alongside the queen during the revolt of 1857.

“This is something I’ve never done before,” Kulkarni said. “I am doing all my sword fighting stunts myself. My body double hired to do the stunts just sits around on the sets doing nothing.”

The film has been written by KV Vijayendra Prasad (Baahubali, Bajrangi Bhaijaan) and lyricist Prasoon Joshi. Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi was launched in May 2017 and is aiming for an April 27, 2018 release. The movie marks the debut of TV actress Ankita Lokhande.