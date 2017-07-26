Director Rajkumar Santoshi has confirmed a sequel to his widely loved comedy Andaz Apna Apna. However, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan will not be returning, reported DNA.

“It’s very difficult,” Santoshi said about the old cast’s return. “For humour, you need innocence. That time, these actors had the innocence. Now, it will look forced. It looks cute if a 20 year old is chasing a girl. A 45-50 year old man chasing young girls looks vulgar.”

The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani director, who hasn’t made a film since 2013’s Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, said he wanted to make a “worthy successor” to the original. “What other filmmakers do is encash on a successful film’s title, whether there is a story or not,” the director said. “I can’t cheat people with the title. The day I’m satisfied with the subject being the worthy successor, I will get on the floor with the movie.”