Matt Groening, the creator of the long-running The Simpsons, will write a new series for Netflix, reported New York Times. The series, titled Disenchanted, is inspired by the medieval era and will take place in a kingdom called Dreamland.

This is Groening’s first project since he created the science fiction show Futurama in 1999. Netflix has placed a 20-episode order for the series. The first 10 episodes will began airing in 2018.

Disenchanted is aimed at adults and will feature voice acting by Abbi Jacobson, Eric Andre and Nat Faxon. A Netflix statement revealed that the show takes place in the “crumbing kingdom” of Dreamland which is populated by “ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses and lots of human fools”.

Groening said, “Disenchantment will be about life and death, love and sex, and how to keep laughing in a world full of suffering and idiots, despite what the elders and wizards and other jerks tell you.”