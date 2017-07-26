INTERVIEW

‘I look for the humour in all situations’: Director Sameer Patil on ‘Shentimental’

The veteran filmmaker’s fourth film starring Ashok Saraf, Upendra Limaye and Raghubir Yadav will be out on July 28.

by 
Shentimental | Rajshri Marathi

After delivering the back-to-back hits Poshter Boyz (2014) and Poshter Girl (2016), Marathi director Sameer Patil was unsure about his next project. That is, until the engineer-turned-filmmaker met a policeman while travelling in a shared taxi from Mumbai to Pune.

“We think of policeman as serious individuals, of people with whom communication is difficult,” Patil said. “In our films, too, we either show them as ‘Singham’ or someone who is completely corrupt, not as human beings, which is what fascinated me about the story I heard. I could see the humanity in it and that lead to Shentimental.”

The movie inspired by the encounter will be released on July 28. It stars veteran Marathi actor Ashok Saraf as a policeman who travels to Bihar to investigate a case, and also features Raghubir Yadav and Upendra Limaye.

What is ‘Shentimental’ about?
The film is about a cop and a thief, but it also about so much more. No one is the hero or the villain in my film. I want to point out that people don’t behave properly with each other, there is a lot of unrest in society. And only if we respect each other will we be able to understand each other. That is the undercurrent of the film. The policeman is just a medium to tell a story with a humourous bent of mind, so that it doesn’t become preachy or jarring.

Why are you drawn to injecting humour into a message?
I don’t set out to give a message, I just want to tell a story. I look for the humour in all situations, which makes the story more affecting. It’s like if the medicine is sweet, it will go down much better, that’s why I prefer this kind of treatment.

Play
Shentimental.

You have a Hindi song in the soundtrack.
It’s the title song of the film and it is sung by Pavni Pande, who sang Laila Main Laila in Raees. It’s a cliche I don’t normally use, but it is an item song. All the policeman are going to Bihar and they enjoy this kind of dance performance. But it has a place in the screenplay. It hasn’t been used just for the sake of it. I am very proud that we have done a number that can be compared to Bollywood.

Bihar is treated like a character in your film.
I didn’t do it because it’s a new thing to try. In the story I heard from the policeman, the characters go to Bihar for an investigation. But I did see a lot of potential in the situation and took my creative liberty while reconstructing the story. Placing the characters in a foreign situation was one angle to that take.

You have cast the legendary comic actor Ashok Saraf in your film. What was working with him like?
We have grown up with him as an actor and have been following him since the past four decades, since he made his debut in 1967. He has completed close to 300 films, so you know what he can do, what is his strength. In my film, you need a funny bone, but you also need to perform a few scenes in a sincere manner, because my approach to comedy is very serious, I don’t like to make things farcical. And he was particularly suited for that, since he can do both.

I had him in mind while writing the script, but when I went to him, he was initially sceptical. He said, “Everyone always says that,” and pointed to a stack of scripts next to him and said, “These are all the scripts I have rejected.” Thankfully, after he read my script, he got convinced and signed on to do the film.

Play
Poshter Boyz (2014).

‘Poshter Boyz’ is getting a Hindi remake. Are you involved with the project?
I am not involved. It also got remade in Telugu a few days back. I am glad that my film will reach a wider audience. Hopefully they have mentioned my name in the credits. Jokes apart, I am very happy that it is being remade.

Do you get nervous when your work is adapted into another language?
Every person is different and will have their own perspective, so once it is gone it’s gone. With Poshter Boyz, the director has to walk a very thin line. It could become a sex comedy, or it could become too serious, and boring as a result. But the story is universal and I think it could take place in any part of India, in any community, so I am not really worried.

Your production company is called Engineers Combined.
I was an engineer before I started acting. In fact, for the first few years of my acting career, I continued my job in engineering. When I started directing, a couple of my friends from my engineering days came together and we set up this company.

What propelled your transition from actor to director?
When I wrote the script for Poshter Boyz, I was completely involved with the characters, in the situation and was very involved with the visualisation. Everybody told me that they were able to see it completely, and I realised that directing the film was a possibility.

What are you working on next?
Comedy is a very serious business, it drains you, so I want to try a different genre next. I have had a love story in my mind for the past four-five years and there is another sort-of suspense thriller about a psychiatrist. But again, it is upto market demand, based on what people want. If I get a chance, I’d like to try out these different genres.

Sometimes doing a serious film or an action film is easier, compared to trying to make people laugh.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

From catching Goan dances in Lisbon to sampling langar in Munich

A guide to the surprising Indian connect in Lisbon and Munich.

Pixabay

For several decades, a trip to Europe simply meant a visit to London, Paris and the Alps of Switzerland. Indians today, though, are looking beyond the tried and tested destinations and making an attempt to explore the rest of Europe as well. A more integrated global economy, moreover, has resulted in a more widespread Indian diaspora. Indeed, if you know where to look, you’ll find traces of Indian culture even in some unlikely cities. Lisbon and Munich are good cities to include in your European sojourn as they both offer compelling reasons to visit, thanks to a vibrant cultural life. Here’s a guide to everything Indian at Lisbon and Munich, when you wish to take a break from all the sight-seeing and bar crawling you’re likely to indulge in.

Lisbon

Lisbon is known as one of the most vibrant cities in Western Europe. On its streets, the ancient and the modern co-exist in effortless harmony. This shows in the fact that the patron saint day festivities every June make way for a summer that celebrates the arts with rock, jazz and fado concerts, theatre performances and art exhibitions taking place around the city. Every two years, Lisbon also hosts the largest Rock festival in the world, Rock in Rio Lisboa, that sees a staggering footfall.

The cultural life of the city has seen a revival of sorts under the current Prime Minister, Antonio Costa. Costa is of Indian origin, and like many other Indian-origin citizens prominent in Portugal’s political, business and entertainment scenes, he exemplifies Lisbon’s deep Indian connect. Starting from Vasco Da Gama’s voyage to India, Lisbon’s historic connection to Goa is well-documented. Its traces can be still be seen on the streets of both to this day.

While the Indian population in Lisbon is largely integrated with the local population, a few diaspora groups are trying to keep their cultural roots alive. Casa de Goa, formed in the ‘90s, is an association of people of Goans, Damanese and Diuese origins residing in Lisbon. Ekvat (literally meaning ‘roots’ in Konkani) is their art and culture arm that aims to preserve Goan heritage in Portugal. Through all of its almost 30-year-long existence, Ekvat has been presenting traditional Goan dance and music performances in Portugal and internationally.

Be sure to visit the Champlimaud Centre for the Unknown, hailed a masterpiece of contemporary architecture, which was designed by the critically-acclaimed Goan architect Charles Correa. If you pay attention, you can find ancient Indian influences, like cut-out windows and stand-alone pillars. The National Museum of Ancient Art also has on display a collection of intricately-crafted traditional Goan jewellery. At LOSTIn - Esplanada Bar, half of the people can be found lounging about in kurtas and Indian shawls. There’s also a mural of Bal Krishna and a traditional Rajasthani-style door to complete the desi picture. But it’s not just the cultural landmarks that reflect this connection. The integration of Goans in Lisbon is so deep that most households tend to have Goa-inspired textiles and furniture as a part of their home decor, and most families have adapted Goan curries in their cuisine. In the past two decades, the city has seen a surge in the number of non-Goan Indians as well. North Indian delicacies, for example, are readily available and can be found on Zomato, which has a presence in the city.

If you wish to avoid the crowds of the peak tourist season, you can even consider a visit to Lisbon during winter. To plan your trip, check out your travel options here.

Munich

Munich’s biggest draw remains the Oktoberfest – the world’s largest beer festival for which millions of people from around the world converge in this historic city. Apart from the flowing Oktoberfest beer, it also offers a great way to get acquainted with the Bavarian folk culture and sample their traditional foods such as Sauerkraut (red cabbage) and Weißwurst (a white sausage).

If you plan to make the most of the Oktoberfest, along with the Bavarian hospitality you also have access to the services of the Indian diaspora settled in Munich. Though the Indian community in Munich is smaller than in other major European destinations, it does offer enough of a desi connect to satisfy your needs. The ISKCON temple at Munich observes all major rituals and welcomes everyone to their Sunday feasts. It’s not unusual to find Germans, dressed in saris and dhotis, engrossed in the bhajans. The Art of Living centre offers yoga and meditation programmes and discourses on various spiritual topics. The atmosphere at the Gurdwara Sri Guru Nanak Sabha is similarly said to be peaceful and accommodating of people of all faiths. They even organise guided tours for the benefit of the non-Sikhs who are curious to learn more about the religion. Their langar is not to be missed.

There are more options that’ll help make your stay more comfortable. Some Indian grocery stores in the city stock all kinds of Indian spices and condiments. In some, like Asien Bazar, you can even bargain in Hindi! Once or twice a month, Indian film screenings do take place in the cinema halls, but the best way to catch up on developments in Indian cinema is to rent video cassettes and VCDs. Kohinoor sells a wide range of Bollywood VCDs, whereas Kumaras Asean Trades sells Tamil cassettes. The local population of Munich, and indeed most Germans too, are largely enamoured by Bollywood. Workshops on Bollywood dance are quite popular, as are Bollywood-themed events like DJ nights and dance parties.

The most attractive time to visit is during the Oktoberfest, but if you can brave the weather, Munich during Christmas is also a sight to behold. You can book your tickets here.

Thanks to the efforts of the Indian diaspora abroad, even lesser-known European destinations offer a satisfying desi connect to the proud Indian traveller. Lufthansa, which offers connectivity to Lisbon and Munich, caters to its Indian flyers’ priorities and understands how proud they are of their culture. In all its India-bound flights and flights departing from India, flyers can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options, making the airline More Indian than You Think. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalised by Lufthansa to the extent that they now offer a definitive Indian flying experience.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.