There will be a new James Bond movie, and it will star good old Daniel Craig.

Bond franchise producers Eon Production and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer have announced that a new Bond movie will be released on November 8, 2019, and according to the New York Times, it will star Craig. “Mr. Craig’s return is a done deal, according to two people briefed on the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid conflicts with Eon and MGM,” said a New York Times report.

Craig’s return to a fifth Bond project, if true, ends months of speculation over his association with the blockbuster franchise. In 2015, Craig told Time Out London that he wanted to stop playing the role. “I’d rather break this glass and slash my wrists,” Craig said. “No, not at the moment. Not at all. That’s fine. I’m over it at the moment. We’re done. All I want to do is move on.”

Craig’s most recent starrer, Steven Soderbergh’s Logan Lucky, has opened to warm reviews. The 49-year-old actor first played Bond in Casino Royale in 2006. Tom Hardy, Aidan Turner and Tom Hiddleston were among the actors whose names were being floated as possible replacements.