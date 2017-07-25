Hindi film legend Madhubala is the latest Bollywood celebrity to join the Madame Tussaud wax museum that will open in Delhi later this year. The basis for the wax model will be the actor’s immortal performance as Anarkali in K Asif’s Mughal-E-Azam (1960).

Madhubala, who died in 1969 at the age of 36, was part of numerous classic films, including Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi (1958), Mr & Mrs 55 (1955), Kala Paani (1958), and Howrah Bridge (1959).

“We are glad to have the figure of Madhubala at Madame Tussauds Delhi. She continues to rule the hearts of billions of fans in the nation,” Anshul Jain, General Manager and Director Merlin Entertainments India Pvt Ltd, told the Press Trust of India. “We are sure that her magnetic beauty will attract her fans to click a selfie and relive a special moment with her and be transported back to the golden era of cinema.”