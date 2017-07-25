The Justice League film, which has an Avengers-like assembling of DC’s greatest superheroes, has run into a peculiar problem. After DC veteran Zack Snyder was forced to leave the production due to personal issues producer Warner Bros has been forced to conduct extensive and expensive reshoots.

According to a report in Variety, these reshoots have been upsetting the busy schedules of the cast, throwing up a different problem in the form of Henry Cavill’s moustache. The Superman star had grown the facial hair for his role in the sixth Mission Impossible film, and Warner Bros has been forced to digitally remove the moustache for Justice League.

There were plenty of jokes about the digital manipulation on social media.

Tried to do a little sketch of Mustache Superman and it's basically Freddie Mercury pic.twitter.com/1lKrqqKs4e — Cameron Stewart (@cameronMstewart) July 24, 2017

Imagining Paramount and Warners execs screaming at each other about Henry Cavill's mustache is my favorite part of Justice League. https://t.co/SZIzWegkOD — Sarah (@Cinesnark) July 24, 2017

I would probably enjoy #JusticeLeague more if Henry Cavill's mustache keeps appearing and disappearing throughout the movie. #reshoots — Mark Knoop 🏳️‍🌈 (@MJK_88) July 24, 2017