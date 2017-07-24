“According to the Censor Board, when a man gulps his liquor neat in a film, the certification is ‘U/A’, if a woman takes the same liquor neat, the certification is ‘A’. So, Taramani gets an ‘A’ certificate.” reads the poster of upcoming Tamil movie.

Taramani (2017).

The film is taking digs at the Central Board of Film Certification through its posters. Starring Andrea Jeremiah, Vasanth Ravi and Anjali, the movie has been directed by Ram, whose previous works include Kattradhu Tamizh (2007) and the National Film Award winning Thanga Meengal (2013). Taramani, which has been in the works for nearly two years, explores modern romance set against the backdrop of the information technology industry in Chennai.

Play Taramani (2017).

The makers have released a second cheeky poster that features a fake phone conversation. The woman (played by Anjali) asks, “Why are you watching the film without me?” He replies, “Because it’s an A film only.” She says, “Fish you, aren’t women adults too?”