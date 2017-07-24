The directors of the Bengali language drama Ramdhanu (2014) have dropped the plagiarism case against Saket Chaudhary’s Hindi Medium (2017). The case was filed by Ramdhanu’s directors Shiboprasad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy in July, a few days after Hindi Medium was released on the online streaming service Amazon Prime. The filmmakers claimed that Hindi Medium ripped off their 2014 film.

Mukherjee and Roy had obtained a restraining order stopping the Irrfan Khan-Saba Qamar starrer from being distributed through DVD, television and the internet. Hindi Medium, like Ramdhanu (starring Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Gargi Roychowdhury), is based on the Indian education system.