What happens when a timid school teacher (Bobby Deol), an enthusiastic recovery agent (Shreyas Talpade) and an eccentric ex-Army man (Sunny Deol) inadvertently feature as poster boys for a vasectomy public service announcement?

“There are three different kinds of volcanoes – peaceful, attentive and sleeping,” says Ajay Devgn in a voiceover in the trailer of Shreyas Talpade’s upcoming film Poster Boys.

Talpade’s directorial debut is an official remake of the Marathi film Poshter Boyz (2014), of which which Talpade was the producer. The film is based on the real-life episodes of three coolies who were shocked at finding their faces on a poster for vasectomy. The movie will be released on September 8.