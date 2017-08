“I was born to rule the seven kingdoms and I will,” Daenerys Targaryen declares as her dragons fly by. HBO has released a 30-second teaser for The Queen’s Justice, the third episode of Game of Thrones season 7. The teaser provides details of the impending big battle, and finally brings two of the most iconic characters in the series face to face.

Play Game of Thrones Season 7: Episode 3.