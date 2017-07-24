It’s Thor and the Hulk with Loki on their side against Hela in the new entry in the franchise centred on the hammer-wielding demigod. Thor: Ragnarok is the latest eardrum challenger from the Marvel cinematic universe. The movie stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tom Hiddleston as his untrustworthy brother Loki, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk and a deliciously campy Cate Blanchett as the hell-raising Hela. “I’m not a queen, or a monster, I’m the goddess of death,” Hela hisses in the action-heavy trailer. Even Hulk has something to say about the state of the world.

The cast includes Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson as Asgardian warrior Valkyrie, Karl Urban and Anthony Hopkins. Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange will also drop in for some mayhem. The movie will be out on November 3.