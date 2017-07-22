The theme music of Game of Thrones is as popular as the series itself. Ramin Dwajadi’s cello-based tune has led to numerous tributes, and his score for the HBO series, which is in its seventh season, has even inspired a concert tour.

There are Carnatic, ska and orchestra versions of the theme music, and there is now a violin-based tribute by the Sachal Jazz Ensemble from Lahore. The video, which has been posted on the Sachal Studios Facebook page, reveals the numerous instruments used – the jaw’s harp, a flute, the accordion and violins. The brilliant musicians of Lahore add their own flourishes to Dwajadi’s composition, and replace the brooding nature of the original with an almost joyous sound.