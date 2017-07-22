The global success of Patty Jenkins’s Wonder Woman has increased the topicality of a biopic on the character’s creator. Professor Marston & the Wonder Women tells the story of how William Moulton Marston (Luke Evans) created and nurtured the Wonder Woman comics with his wife Elizabeth (Rebecca Hall) despite fierce opposition to its feminist themes. The movie, by television and web series director Angela Robinson, also traces Marston’s relationship with his lover, Olive Byrne (Bella Heathcoate), who lived with the couple and bore two of Marston’s children. In the trailer, Byrne is credited as one of the inspirations fo

The movie will be released on October 27.