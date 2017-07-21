After a series of teasers, the full-blown trailer of Jab Harry Met Sejal is out. It’s more like a mini-movie, containing everything you want to know about Imitaz Ali’s upcoming release and then some.

Tour guide Harry (Shah Rukh Khan) gets entangled with Indian tourist Sejal (Anushka Sharma) after she loses her engagement ring and insists on looking for it. The tagline: he is lost, she needs direction.

The journey takes the pair to some of Europe’s most beautiful sites (thank you, Ali, for the virtual tour) and reveals the lighter side of Khan that we glimpsed in Dear Zindagi (2016). The release date is on August 4.