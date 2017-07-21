The Toronto International Film Festival has announced that it will honour Priyanka Chopra at its annual fundraising event this year on September 6, said The Hollwood Reporter.

Apart from her stint in Hollywood, the Quantico star has been chosen as the guest of honour due to her activism. Chopra is the UNICEF Global Goodwill ambassador. “A longtime staple of international screens, Priyanka Chopra is not only celebrated for playing strong and nuanced female characters that have their own agency, she is also committed to creating equal opportunities for women so they can reach their full potential,” said TIFF’s vice-president of advancement, Maxine Bailey.

The 42nd edition of the Toronto International Film Festival will be held between September 7 and 17 this year.