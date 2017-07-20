The trailer for the crime drama based on Norwegian author Jo Nesbo’s 2007 bestselling novel The Snowman is out, and it promises to be a chill-filled ride.

Directed by Tomas Alfredson (Let the Right One In, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy), the October 20 release stars Michael Fassbender as Harry Hole, the alcoholic and iconoclastic fictional detective. Hole investigates a serial killer who decapitates his victims and builds a snowman in front of their homes. Rebecca Ferguson plays the police officer who assists Hole in his investigation.

The cast includes Charlotte Gainsbourg, Val Kilmer and JK Simmons. Among the executive producers is Martin Scorsese, who was initially attached as director. This is the first English adaptation of a Nesbo novel. The Norwegian movie Headhunters, made in 2011, was a box office success at the Scandinavian box office.