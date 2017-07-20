After Peshwa Bajirao, whose complicated love life was explored in Bajirao Mastani (2015), another legendary figure from the annals of Maratha history is getting the biopic treatment. Actor and filmmaker Ajay Devgn has revealed the poster of a biopic of Tanaji Malusare, who served as one of Shivaji’s generals in the seventeenth century.

The Hindi movie, titled Taanaji The Unsung Warrior, will be released in 2019.

Malusare is the celebrated warrior who is said to have won the Battle of Sinhagad in 1670 by scaling an impregnable fort with the help of his pet monitor lizard. Malusare and the Battle of Sinhagad, in which the Mughal army was defeated, have been enshrined in Marathi povadas (ballads celebrating military exploits), even though the authenticity of the monitor lizard, supposedly named Yashwanti, is disputed.

The Viacom18 Motion Pictures co-production will be directed by Om Raut, who has to his credit Lokmanya Ek Yugpurush (2015), the Marathi biopic on Bal Gangadhar Tilak.