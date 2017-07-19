“She lives in Bareilly, she breakdances, and she watches English films – she is Bitti”: a novel’s character reminds the real-life Bitti of herself. Bitti (Kriti Sanon) sets out to meet the author of the novel along with her prospective groom Chirag Dubey (Ayushmann Khurrana). Chirag props up a mild-mannered sari salesman (Rajkummar Rao) to become the man of Bitti’s dreams.

A riff on Cyrano de Bergerac that has been adapted from the French novel The Ingredients of Love, Bareilly Ki Barfi has been directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari of Nil Battey Sannata fame. The romantic comedy has been written by Nitesh Tiwari and Shreyas Jain (Dangal), and will be released on August 18.

