He cannot fly, nor can he fight. He even suffers from anosmia, or the inability to smell. But when a laboratory accident enhances eight-year-old Sunny Gill’s olfactory abilities, he begins to transform into a crime fighter.

Written and directed by Amole Gupte, Sniff! stars Khushmeet Gill in the lead role along with Vahin Trehan, Surekha Sikri and Rohhan Soni. Gupte has previously made the children’s films Stanley Ka Dabba (2011) and Hawaa Hawaaii (2014), and is also the writer of Taare Zameen Par (2007).