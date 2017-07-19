Publisher Penguin Random House India has teamed up with television production company FremantleMedia India to adapt bestselling author Durjoy Dutta’s 2015 novel World’s Best Boyfriend as a web series. The series will be launched on YouTube and Facebook in December. The names of the director and the actors have not yet been revealed.

The novel is a coming-of-age romance that explores the thin line between love and hate through the experiences of a young couple. “I’m super stoked,” Dutta said in a press release. “The book resonated with a lot of my readers and I am sure this series would make the story reach out to a lot more people.”

Fremantle India has produced the shows Indian Idol, India’s Got Talent, Distraction and X Factor India.