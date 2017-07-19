Following And Then There Were None (2015) and The Witness for the Prosecution (2016), the next Agatha Christie whodunit to be adapted as a mini-series is her 1958 novel Ordeal By Innocence. Amazon Prime has roped in screenwriter Sarah Phelps who had worked on the previous adaptations, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Agatha Christie Limited, the company that manages the late literary giant’s works, has partnered with the streaming service to adapt seven of her novels, of which Ordeal By Innocence is the first pick. Christie’s detective fiction is about the Argyle family who come to terms with the murderer of the household’s matriarch, when secrets are unveiled. The series will feature Bill Nighy of Love Actually fame, Alice Eve , Ella Purnell, Matthew Goode and Catherine Keener.

Amazon Prime will also be the exclusive streaming platform for BBC One’s earlier Christie adaptations And Then There Were None and The Witness for the Prosecution.

Director Desmond Davis rolled out a film adaptation of the same name in 1985. The movie starred Donald Sutherland, Faye Dunaway, Christopher Plummer and Sarah Miles.