Shraddha Kapoor, cast against type, stands out in the trailer of Apoorva Lakhia’s Haseena Parkar. She transforms from a scared widow into an authority figure in the biopic based on the life and times of Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar. All efforts have been made to get audiences to forget that this is the same actor who pouted her way through Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain. Kapoor’s fair skin has been darkened and padding put into her cheeks to make her look and sound different.

In the trailer for the August 18 release, a lawyer tells the titular godmother, “There are many dons in Mumbai, but only one Amma.” The movie doubles up as a chronicle of Ibrahim’s early years and follows the effect that his criminal activities and fugitive status had on his sister. Siddhanth Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor’s brother in real life, plays the ruthless don.