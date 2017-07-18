Anupan Kher will produce a web series on the 1971 India-Pakistan war, reported the Press Trust of India.

“Because of Netflix we are working on a web series which is based on a real life incident,” the 62-year-old actor told PTI. “We have a Canadian and an Indian writer working on the script. I am producing it. It is about 1971 war. I don’t know if I will act or not as it depends on the demand of the script.”

Numerous Bollywood productions have previously dramatised the pivotal moment in the history of the Indian subcontinent. The most recent, The Ghazi Attack, inspired by the mysterious sinking of the PNS Ghazi submarine, came out in February 2017. Among the best known movies is JP Dutta’s Border (1997).