(Caution: A few spoilers.)

The first episode of the seventh season of HBO’s Game of Thrones laid the foundation for the upcoming big battle ahead. Arya Stark stood out as the star of Dragonstone. In Stormborn, a teaser shows a flashback to a her past, in which she encounters a character that had appeared in the beginning of the series.

Daenerys Targaryen arrived only at the end of the first episode, but according to a synopsis released by HBO, the second episode will explore her character in greater detail. An alliance with Jon Snow looms but it might be a while away. “A Targaryen cannot be trusted,” Jon Snow is told in the North, while Queen Cersei says “The Mad King’s daughter will destroy the realm”.

HBO’s official YouTube channel has also released a video of the singer Ed Sheeran’s cameo in episode one, where he meets Arya Stark.