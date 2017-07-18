The January 2017 release Kaabil, produced by Rakesh Roshan and directed by Sanjay Gupta, is getting an official Hollywood remake, according to the Mid-day tabloid. 20th Century Fox has approached Roshan for the remake rights of the revenge drama, in which a blind dubbing artist (played by Hrithik Roshan) avenges the rape and murder of his wife (Yami Gautam).

Gupta told Mid-day that Tomas Jegeus, president, Fox International Productions, had approached Roshan, adding, “Even though the developments are too premature to talk about at this moment, it is an honour for the team.”

Gupta’s previous movie, Jazbaa, was an official remake of the Korean film Seven Days. The filmmaker has been accused of lifting foreign films in the past, including Reservoir Dogs, U Turn and Oldboy.