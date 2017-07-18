Hollywood action star and filmmaker Sylvester Stallone has flat-out denied being involved in any way with the official Hindi adaptation of First Blood (1982), the movie that launched the Rambo series. Tiger Shroff stars in the movie, titled Rambo and directed by Sidharth Anand.

“Hoping to nip a growing swell of internet rumors in the bud, Sylvester Stallone has communicated to Deadline that he is absolutely not taking part in the Tiger Shroff remake of First Blood, a redo of the 1982 film that launched the Rambo franchise,” stated a Deadline report. “Through a spokesperson, Stallone states that “any involvement in Tiger Sharoff’s Rambo is not happening, under any circumstances.”

Stallone appears to be reacting to rumours being spread in Mumbai that he will make a cameo in Rambo. The report added, “Stallone has nothing against the project, just a desire to make it clear he doesn’t have anything do to with it.” The action hero told Deadline, “I wish them well on their own.”

Stallone has had a previous brush with Bollywood: he appeared as himself in Sabbir Khan’s Kambakkht Ishq (2009).

Stallone is working on the sequel to the boxing movie Creed. Shroff, whose Munna Michael will be released on July 21, will begin work on Baaghi 2 and Student of the Year 2 before embarking on Rambo, which is looking at a release in late 2018.