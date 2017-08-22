The Queen biopic that has been stuck in Hollywood development hell since 2010 has got a new star and a potential start date. X-Men director Bryan Singer will helm the project while Rami Malek, star of the television series Mr Robot, will play Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

The band’s official website announced that Bohemian Rhapsody will begin pre-production in the United Kingdom next week, and start principal photography in London in September. The website also put out an open casting call for “men and women with 70s and 80s hair”. Actors for the band’s other members, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon, have not yet been decided.

The lineup has undergone multiple changes. Borat actor Sacha Baron Cohen was originally cast as Mercury but left the project because of creative differences. Another project was announced with Ben Wishaw to star and Dexter Fletcher to direct but it went the same way.