Britain’s World War II prime minister Winston Churchill is the flavour of the season in Hollywood and the British film industry. After John Lithgow’s critically acclaimed turn as the politician in the Netflix period drama The Crown, Brian Cox in Churchill and Michael Gambon in the TV film Churchill’s Secret, Academy Award-nominated actor Gary Oldman is taking a shot at the role in Joe Wright’s Darkest Hour.

The film, which marks Wright’s first since 2015’s critical and commercial disappointment Pan, will be released in November. The Darkest Hour will focus on Churchill’s crusade against Adolf Hitler amidst scepticism in his country over his actions. The film stars Ben Mendelsohn as King George VI, and has Kristin Scott Thomas and Lily James in supporting roles.