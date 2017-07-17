Malayalam star Nivin Pauly has announced his next project, a movie based on the 1979 disappearance of the ship MV Kairali. The film will mark the directorial debut of cinematographer Jomon T John. Titled Kairali, the film will start shooting from December 2017.

The ship had set sail from Margao for Rostock in Germany. The exact cause of its disappearance remains unknown.

The 32-year-old actor took to Facebook to announce the project. “Announcing my new project with my dearest Jomon T John who will make his directorial debut in this film titled Kairali,” he wrote. “The movie is based on Kerala’s first ship MV Kairali, which disappeared in 1979 just off the coast of India with a crew of 49 members. I am totally excited to part of this ever since I heard the story. The movie will be scripted by my dear friend Sidhartha Siva and it will be jointly produced by Pauly Jr Pictures and Real Life Works.”

Pauly’s next, a remake of Kannada hit Ulidavaru Kandanthe, will be released in July.