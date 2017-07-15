The man and the music are the subjects of One Heart: The AR Rahman Concert Film, which will be released on August 25. Produced by Rahman’s company YM Movies in association with Grape Ventures, the documentary features previously unseen footage and extensive interviews with the composer and his 10-member band with whom he collaborates for his concerts. The trailer indicates that Rahman, who completes 25 years in the music industry this year, is keen on sealing his position in popular culture not only as a singer and composer, but also as an entertainer with the ability to fill stadia with his music.

