Brad Bird’s The Incredibles (2004) is finally getting a sequel, and the story will take off from the last scene in the animated movie.

The Incredibles 2 will continue the adventures of the superhero family comprising Mr Incredible (Craig T Nelson), Elastigirl (Holly Hunter) and their daughter Violet (Sarah Vowell), son Dash (Spencer Fox) and baby Jack Jack. As revealed at the Disney expo D23, the new story will begin minutes after the first movie’s last scene, in which the Incredibles confront the Underminer (voiced by John Ratzenberger). The focus in the sequel will be on Elastigirl, while Mr Incredible stays at home and cares for Jack Jack.

Dash will now be voiced by Huck Milner, while Frozone (Samuel L Jackson) and Edna Mode (Bird) will return in the new movie. The release date is planned for June 15, 2018.

In a short clip screened at D23, Jack Jack reveals his powers during a battle with an encounter with a raccoon: he can multiply, The Hollywood Reporter said.

“The technology has gotten so much better; we can get them close to what we wanted to do in the [original],” Bird said at D23. “It’s like driving a better car.”

The presentation included a tribute to Edna Mode, the idiosyncratic fashion designer for the superhero community. Bird created the character as a composite of legendary Hollywood costume designer Edith Head and Q, the weapons supplier in the James Bond movies. Mode’s appearance also reminded some viewers of Linda Hunt, who played Judge Zoey Hiller in the TV show The Practice.