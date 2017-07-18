INTERVIEW

‘If I make a political film, it will be scathing,’ says ‘Meghnadbodh Rohoshyo’ director Anik Dutta

‘Meghnadbodh Rohoshyo’, the latest film to face the censor board’s wrath, deals with the mystery surrounding a science fiction writer.

by 
Image Credit: Meghnadbodh Rohoshyo | Friends Communication

Director Anik Dutta did not face censorship for his first two films Bhooter Bhobishyot (2012) and Aschorjyo Prodeep (2013). Bhooter Bhobishyot (The Future of Ghosts) was about a group of ghosts coming together against the millionaire who tries to demolish the mansion they haunt in order to make a shopping mall. Aschorjyo Prodeep (The Astonishing Lamp) was a critique of consumerist society through a middle-class Bengali man and a genie-like entity. They were full-blown satires, and even though Dutta insists that they were political, they did not ruffle any feathers.

Four years later, Dutta’s upcoming thriller Meghnadbodh Rohoshyo (The Mystery of the Slaying of Meghnad) has drawn the ire of the Central Board of Film Certification. The censor board has directed Meghnadbodh Rohoshyo’s makers to get rid of words like “Ramrajya” and “penis”, resulting in the release being postponed by a week to July 21. Dutta spoke to Scroll.in about censorship, his upcoming projects and his latest movie, which deals with the mystery surrounding a science fiction writer played by Sabyasachi Chakraborty.

‘Ramrajya’, ‘bandh’ and ‘penis’ have been cut from the film. How do you feel?
They have been muted. Not cut. I did contest the CBFC’s suggestions. Some of my arguments were accepted.

Personally, I am not in favour of censorship. The CBFC is a board that is in place to certify films, not censor them. I could have challenged them but my film is not a documentary that does not have the pressure to earn money through selling tickets. My producer never put any restrictions on me, by the way.

The muted words are not going to affect my movie much. It will still communicate what I wanted to say in the first place.

‘Bhooter Bhobishyot’ came in 2012, ‘Aschorjyo Prodeep’ in 2013. Your third is coming four years later. Why the gap?
There have been several instances where prolific filmmakers made films after longer gaps than four years. Aparna Sen’s Parama (1984) and Sati (1989) had a five-year gap, for example. My reasons are manifold. First of all, I am very lazy. I only like to make a film when there is a film to be made. I enjoy the act of filmmaking itself but not the paraphernalia attached to it.

Besides, my livelihood depends on advertising. So, making a film is a financial loss for me in a way. It is a loss of opportunity.

Play
Meghnadbodh Rohoshyo.

‘Meghnadbodh Rohoshyo’ is your first thriller. How did you come up with the concept?
Like anybody else, I grew up with mysteries and detective stories. Twenty years ago, I wanted to make a political thriller but that did not work out. So, when I set out to make a mystery film, I did not want it to be just another detective movie. I wanted to make something in the garb of a thriller and then the story would deviate from the premise and would have layers.

The idea for Meghnadbodh Rohoshyo was with me for a while and I could have made it after Bhooter Bhobishyot but I did not have a ready script so I made Aschorjyo Prodeep. Now, everything has come into place.

How does Michael Madhusudan Dutta’s magnum opus ‘Meghnad Badh Kabya’ (The Slaying of Meghnad) tie into the story?
When I wrote the basic plot, Meghnad Badh Kabya was nowhere in the picture. I don’t remember exactly when I realised that there could be a connect. My film is more about a book called Meghnadbodh Rohoshyo than it is about Meghnad Badh Kabya.

When I was very young, I was part of a school trip to Mullick Bazar cemetery where I saw the epitaph of Michael Madhusudan Dutta. I would read stories of his time at Hindu College, his flair, his flamboyance, how Ishwar Chandra would support him financially and when Madhusudan would buy a bottle of wine or a gown with that money, Ishwar Chandra would be criticised for sponsoring a drunkard. Ishwar Chandra would retort by saying that, “If you could write like Madhu, I would sponsor you too.”

There are references from the epic poem (Abhimanyu, for example) in my film. However, people will be able to enjoy my film even without reading Meghnad Badh Kabya. My film is not that literary.

Play
Bhooter Bhobishyot.

There is a belief that you are temperamental on your sets. Is that true?
I would like to know who is not. I know people more temperamental than I am. After my first film became a hit, some people created these rumours to harm me. See, if people cannot find flaws in my cinema (not that there aren’t any), the next best thing they can do is to find flaws in me. My involvement and passion for my films, perhaps, makes me the way I am.

Sometimes, I am amazed by the finesse of Ray’s films like Aparajito (1956) and I wonder if I am in the wrong profession. Ray had said that making a film is like going to war. I am very calm till the shooting stage. On set, there are 150 people, so the atmosphere can be unsettling.

Another thing that bothers me is the work culture in Kolkata. Sometimes, people from the industry tell me that they had a picnic on some other film’s sets. I ask them, “Was your film a picnic-like experience for the audience too?”

Filmmaking is serious business. For people not acquainted with a struggle for reaching perfection, my methods can seem like excessive.

Since you strive for perfection, which of your films has been closest to how you imagined it in the first place?
I think Meghnadbodh Rohoshyo.

The Hindi remake of ‘Bhooter Bhobishyot’ (‘Gang of Ghosts’, directed by Satish Kaushik) was a disaster. What went wrong?
I was not involved in the decision making process. I had put down my own conditions to the producer but the makers chose to violate them, ethically and legally. The wrong person was chosen to make it. I could have gone to court, but I let it be. Let them do what they want, I thought. Ultimately, I didn’t get a single penny.

What is next on your plate?
Several projects. The one most likely to happen immediately is Bhobishyoter Bhoot (Ghosts of the Future). It is not a sequel to Bhooter Bhobishyot in any way. It is a satire like Bhooter Bhobishyot, but edgier, with futuristic ghosts.

When you do get around to making the political thriller you had to abandon, will you be able to make an uncompromising film, given the times we live in?
A political film need not be a thriller. It can also be satire. My first two films were also political in their way. Even saying “I am apolitical” is a political statement.

Personally, I would not hesitate to make the political film I would want to make. I don’t think any time is healthy for making a political film because the powers-that-be would never like the truth.

The political thriller I wanted to make was, however, based in the seventies but through that period, I can also talk about this period. I think if I make a political film, it will be pretty scathing.

Anik Dutta.
Anik Dutta.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

How sustainable farming practices can secure India's food for the future

India is home to 15% of the world’s undernourished population.

Getty Images

Food security is a pressing problem in India and in the world. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO), it is estimated that over 190 million people go hungry every day in the country.

Evidence for India’s food challenge can be found in the fact that the yield per hectare of rice, one of India’s principal crops, is 2177 kgs per hectare, lagging behind countries such as China and Brazil that have yield rates of 4263 kgs/hectare and 3265 kgs/hectare respectively. The cereal yield per hectare in the country is also 2,981 kgs per hectare, lagging far behind countries such as China, Japan and the US.

The slow growth of agricultural production in India can be attributed to an inefficient rural transport system, lack of awareness about the treatment of crops, limited access to modern farming technology and the shrinking agricultural land due to urbanization. Add to that, an irregular monsoon and the fact that 63% of agricultural land is dependent on rainfall further increase the difficulties we face.

Despite these odds, there is huge potential for India to increase its agricultural productivity to meet the food requirements of its growing population.

The good news is that experience in India and other countries shows that the adoption of sustainable farming practices can increase both productivity and reduce ecological harm.

Sustainable agriculture techniques enable higher resource efficiency – they help produce greater agricultural output while using lesser land, water and energy, ensuring profitability for the farmer. These essentially include methods that, among other things, protect and enhance the crops and the soil, improve water absorption and use efficient seed treatments. While Indian farmers have traditionally followed these principles, new technology now makes them more effective.

For example, for soil enhancement, certified biodegradable mulch films are now available. A mulch film is a layer of protective material applied to soil to conserve moisture and fertility. Most mulch films used in agriculture today are made of polyethylene (PE), which has the unwanted overhead of disposal. It is a labour intensive and time-consuming process to remove the PE mulch film after usage. If not done, it affects soil quality and hence, crop yield. An independently certified biodegradable mulch film, on the other hand, is directly absorbed by the microorganisms in the soil. It conserves the soil properties, eliminates soil contamination, and saves the labor cost that comes with PE mulch films.

The other perpetual challenge for India’s farms is the availability of water. Many food crops like rice and sugarcane have a high-water requirement. In a country like India, where majority of the agricultural land is rain-fed, low rainfall years can wreak havoc for crops and cause a slew of other problems - a surge in crop prices and a reduction in access to essential food items. Again, Indian farmers have long experience in water conservation that can now be enhanced through technology.

Seeds can now be treated with enhancements that help them improve their root systems. This leads to more efficient water absorption.

In addition to soil and water management, the third big factor, better seed treatment, can also significantly improve crop health and boost productivity. These solutions include application of fungicides and insecticides that protect the seed from unwanted fungi and parasites that can damage crops or hinder growth, and increase productivity.

While sustainable agriculture through soil, water and seed management can increase crop yields, an efficient warehousing and distribution system is also necessary to ensure that the output reaches the consumers. According to a study by CIPHET, Indian government’s harvest-research body, up to 67 million tons of food get wasted every year — a quantity equivalent to that consumed by the entire state of Bihar in a year. Perishables, such as fruits and vegetables, end up rotting in store houses or during transportation due to pests, erratic weather and the lack of modern storage facilities. In fact, simply bringing down food wastage and increasing the efficiency in distribution alone can significantly help improve food security. Innovations such as special tarpaulins, that keep perishables cool during transit, and more efficient insulation solutions can reduce rotting and reduce energy usage in cold storage.

Thus, all three aspects — production, storage, and distribution — need to be optimized if India is to feed its ever-growing population.

One company working to drive increased sustainability down the entire agriculture value chain is BASF. For example, the company offers cutting edge seed treatments that protect crops from disease and provide plant health benefits such as enhanced vitality and better tolerance for stress and cold. In addition, BASF has developed a biodegradable mulch film from its ecovio® bioplastic that is certified compostable – meaning farmers can reap the benefits of better soil without risk of contamination or increased labor costs. These and more of the company’s innovations are helping farmers in India achieve higher and more sustainable yields.

Of course, products are only one part of the solution. The company also recognizes the importance of training farmers in sustainable farming practices and in the safe use of its products. To this end, BASF engaged in a widespread farmer outreach program called Samruddhi from 2007 to 2014. Their ‘Suraksha Hamesha’ (safety always) program reached over 23,000 farmers and 4,000 spray men across India in 2016 alone. In addition to training, the company also offers a ‘Sanrakshan® Kit’ to farmers that includes personal protection tools and equipment. All these efforts serve to spread awareness about the sustainable and responsible use of crop protection products – ensuring that farmers stay safe while producing good quality food.

Interested in learning more about BASF’s work in sustainable agriculture? See here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.