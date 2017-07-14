The third season of Narcos is getting over the death of Pablo Escobar at the end of the second season by moving onto his successors.

Drug Enforcement Administration agent Javier Pena (Pedro Pascal) returns in the new season, but his buddy Steve Murphy, played by Boyd Holbrook, has been dropped. “The Cali cartel aided in the dismantling of the Medellin cartel and benefited by going from being No. 2 to No. 1,” Narcos showrunner Eric Newman told The Hollywood Reporter . “There’s a revolving-door aspect to narco kingpins and we’ll certainly exploit that. From the beginning when we decided to call the show Narcos and not Pablo Escobar, I had always had in mind to tell the continuing story of cocaine.”

According to the synopsis, “Now that the bloody hunt for Pablo Escobar has ended, the DEA turns its attention to the richest drug trafficking organization in the world: the Cali Cartel. Led by four powerful godfathers, this cartel operates much differently than Escobar’s, preferring to bribe government officials and keep its violent actions out of the headlines.” Gilberto Rodriguez Orejuela (Damian Alcazar) will reprise his role as the head of the Cali cartel.

Netflix has committed to a four-season run for Narcos.