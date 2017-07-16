Just in time for the seventh season of HBO’s epic drama series Game of Thrones, a new parody video has arrived. Books on Toast and Paperqube have collaborated to create Lost Starks. Written by Anuya Jakatdar, the song is a parody of Lost Stars from the 2013 film Begin Again.

The premise? At a talent hunt Westeros Got Talent, the grand prize is the highly-coveted Iron Throne. The (dead and alive) members of the Stark family of Winterfell have come together to intone their story, fears, regrets and anger. Robb, Sansa, Arya, Bran, Rickon along with Jon Snow and their father Ned Stark have many pertinent things to say about all the other kingdoms and their ruling families in Westeros, including Queen Cersei and Daenerys Targaryen.

The video stars Sumukhi Suresh, Sahil Shah, Tanmay Bhat and other comics. Here are some of the lyrics: