Saif Ali Khan has been cast as Sartaj Singh in Sacred Games, the Netflix original series based on Vikram Chandra’s 2006 novel. The series will be produced in partnership with Phantom Films and will see Khan in the role of the Mumbai police officer who is at the centre of a web of organised crime, corruption, statecraft and nuclear terrorism.

Sacred Games is the first original series to be commissioned by Netflix in India. Khan will lead an ensemble cast in a sprawling story that spans 928 page in the novel. “His role is layered and complex, and we are thrilled to be working with such a fantastic actor to bring this story to a global audience,” Erik Barmack, vice president of international original series at Netflix, said in a press statement.

Khan has been headlining several interesting projects in recent months, including Rangoon, the official remake of the Hollywood movie Chef, the black comedy Kaalakaandi and the corporate drama Baazaar.