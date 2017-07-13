“From the writer of Delhi Belly” is one thing you need to know about Kaalakaandi. The other is that the September 8 release stars Saif Ali Khan, who been charting a quiet comeback over the past few months. Akshat Verma’s debut feature is a crossweave of stories set in Mumbai. The teaser gives little of the plot away, except that it seems to be set during a single night and involves a mysterious package, cops and robbers, street walkers, and Saif Ali Khan in a yellow feather boa. The cast includes Deepak Dobriyal, Akshay Oberoi, Vijay Raaz, Shobita Dhulipala, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Isha Talwar.

Play Kaalakaandi.