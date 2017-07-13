Anik Dutta’s Bengali film Meghnadbodh Rohoshyo is the latest movie to face censorship from the Central Board of Film Certification. The board has directed the makers to do away with the words “Ramrajya”, “bandh” and “penis” used in the film, reported the Times of India newspaper. As a result, the movie’s release has been pushed by a week from July 14 to July 21.

“The online process of censor certification took some time,” Dutta said. “We were a bit delayed in submitting the film. That’s why we have decided to bring the film next week.”

Starring Abir Chatterjee, Gargee Roy Chowdhury, Sabyasachi Chakraborty and Vikram Chatterjee, Meghnadbodh Rohoshyo is a whodunnit.

The film was earlier in trouble after objections were raised regarding its movie poster. The poster featured the word ‘Kabya’ struck off and ‘Rohoshyo’ taking its place. Meghnad Badh Kabya is Michael Madhusudan Dutt’s tragic epic poem. “There is footage of a stage play based on Michael’s Madhusudan’s work, interpolated with the film which deals with mystery surrounding an award-winning science fiction writer,” Dutta said, clarifying that the film was not based on the poem.

