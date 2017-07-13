With the seventh season premiere of HBO’S Game of Thrones just days away, the television network has partnered with George RR Martin to adapt American writer Nnedi Okorafor’s science fiction novel Who Fears Death.

Okorafor’s acclaimed novel is set in post-apocalyptic Sudan, and explores issues revolving around family violence, rape and race. She went on to write a prequel, The Book of Phoenix, in 2015. Okorafor announced on Twitter that Martin will be the show’s executive producer. Variety magazine however, reported that the deal was not officially clinched yet.

My novel WHO FEARS DEATH has been optioned by @HBO & is now in early development as a TV series with George RR Martin as executive producer. pic.twitter.com/POF7Dj2hWP — Nnedi Okorafor, PhD (@Nnedi) July 10, 2017

It was recently announced that Martin had teamed with NBC Universal’s Syfy to adapt his novella Nightflyers for television. Nightflyers too is a futuristic drama about a spaceship crew and a homicidal computer.