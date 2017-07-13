Amitabh Bachchan has sent a legal notice to Aam Aadmi Party leader Kumar Vishwas for using a poem by his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan in a tribute video, citing “copyright infringement”. Bachchan has asked Vishwas to give him an account of the revenue generated by the video, The Economic Times newspaper reported.

Vishwas, who is a poet too, included Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s Need Ka Nirman Phir Phir in a programme titled Tarpan on his YouTube channel. Vishwas performs poems of prominent Hindi literary giants such as Nagarjun and Bhawani Prasad Mishra on the show. The fourth episode that was rolled out on Saturday was a tribute to Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

Upon learning about the video, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted that it was a matter of “copyright infringement” and asked for the video to be taken down.

this is a copyright infringement .. ! legal will take care of this — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 9, 2017

Vishwas has since taken down the video and responded that he had earned Rs 32 as revenue through online advertising. He also took a dig at Bachchan’s inability to regard the tribute in its right spirit.