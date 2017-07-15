Game of thrones

How ‘Game of Thrones’ became a global watercooler (piracy has something to do with it)

As unauthorised video sources increased, producer HBO worked on eliminating the delay in access.

Image credit: Game of Thrones | Home Box office, Inc

On July 16, viewers around the world will eagerly tune into the premiere of the seventh season of Game of Thrones.

That phrase – “viewers around the world” – hasn’t applied to television premieres before. For most of its history, television has been a profoundly national medium. While shows like Dallas, Baywatch and The Simpsons all drew large global audiences, international television trade required delays: a television series could air in different countries, but it often happened months – even years – after it would air in its country of origin.

As I explore in my book We Now Disrupt This Broadcast: How Cable Transformed Television and the Internet Revolutionized It All, many of those practices have changed in recent years. It’s now possible for a series to release new episodes for viewers around the world, and the result is a global watercooler – a shared media culture that transcends national boundaries.

While you might think that Netflix or Amazon Video would have an advantage, it’s an HBO show – Game of Thrones – that’s at the forefront of this phenomenon.

Game of Thrones.

Even in a golden era of television production, Game of Thrones stands out. HBO spends lavishly on the series – beyond what most other networks can afford – and the result is a visually breathtaking product.

Its fantasy setting takes place in a world that isn’t geographically or culturally distinctive to the US, which also broadens audience appeal. Television shows that aren’t country-specific – miniseries such as The Odyssey and Gulliver’s Travels – tend to be among the most successful in international trade. There was also a built-in global fan base from the popular series of novels that inspired the show.

Game of Thrones, however, didn’t start out as a global blockbuster.

HBO debuted the show in 2011 for its US cable channel. Following standard practice, the network sold the series to channels around the world that would air the series with the typical delay. For example, Canal+ airs it in France, Sky Atlantic airs it in Italy and Foxtel airs it in Australia. There are also several HBO branded channels around the globe such as HBO Canada, HBO Central Europe, and HBO Asia. Some are owned fully or in part by HBO’s parent company; others just license the name.

By 2014 Game of Thrones had become the network’s biggest hit. But as the show’s popularity grew, so did its rates of piracy. While unauthorised access of video is difficult to measure with certainty, many called the series the most pirated show in the world.

A featurette on season 7.

We’d expect changes wrought by the internet to have played a key role. They did, but not in the way you’d expect. HBO didn’t use the internet to distribute Game of Thrones to subscribers around the world like Netflix and Amazon Video have done with their series. Instead, the internet was important to the series’ global growth because of the opportunities it gave fans to interact with one another.

The intricate, surprising storylines on Game of Thrones inspired instant dissection and analysis on social media feeds. This encouraged fans in TV markets outside of the US to seek out unauthorised video sources: It was the only way they could avoid spoilers. While news stories about the high rates of piracy highlighted the popularity of the series – a form of free promotion – HBO certainly would prefer viewers to watch through authorised channels. Eliminating the delay in access was one solution.

In 2015, just before the start of its fifth season, HBO announced that it had deals in 170 markets around the world to air new episodes simultaneously with its US broadcast. This was not unprecedented. Dr. Who did the same in 2013 with a 94-country simulcast in honor of its 50th anniversary – a one-time event.

Arguably no network other than HBO could have pulled it off.

Because HBO is both the producer and distributor of the series, it can adjust the timing of its international availability. Making shows (the job of studios) and presenting them to audiences (the job of channels) are two different businesses, and their interests don’t perfectly align. If a different studio produced Game of Thrones for HBO, the studio might be too concerned that the simulcast would diminish its ability to sell the series to other distributors. Moreover, HBO had significant international reach and relationships that provided it with a direct pipeline to viewers outside the US.

While HBO has shown that global TV blockbusters are now possible, they aren’t likely to become common practice. Internet-distributed services that are building a global subscriber base – such as Netflix and Amazon Video – have a clear advantage in this regard. They have customers around the world and can act as the producer and distributor of their series or negotiate for worldwide rights. It’s notable, however, that neither has succeeded in creating a true blockbuster hit. For example, Netflix’s Marco Polo had a huge budget and a premise that appealed to audiences around the world. But it never caught on.

While blockbusters can be incredibly lucrative, there’s no magic formula for making one. The odds of success are far greater when making series that speak specifically to the cultural experiences of people in individual countries or with particular tastes.

Once Netflix and Amazon Video have firmed up a strong subscriber base outside of the US with local programming, look for them to also wade into the risky – but rewarding – business of global blockbusters.

Amanda Lotz, Fellow at the Peabody Media Center and Professor of Media Studies, University of Michigan.

This article first appeared on The Conversation.

Sponsored Content BY 

The answer to the Indian fan’s annual quest for the latest unspoiled episode of Game of Thrones

The big question isn’t just who’s the best man (or woman) for the throne – it’s also what is the perfect way for Indian fans to get their hands on the best version.

Image credit: Hotstar

Indian audiences, savvier than ever before in their choice of international entertainment, are as good as anyone in telling their Lannisters apart from their Targaryens, and visibly mourn each fallen Stark with the same passion as any other fan in the world. And with 16th July fast approaching (17th July 7:30 am, IST being the D-Day for Indian fans), the anticipation of the surviving characters’ fates in the epic medieval fantasy show Game of Thrones’ Season 7 is reaching fever pitch. As in previous seasons, every trailer, stray comment by an actor or image is being decoded and analysed to answer various fan questions. Will there finally be a Stark reunion? How much more badass will Arya get? Who will die?

But the most important question remains - how can Indian fans watch the unspoiled version of the most secretive and explosive series in recent memory, as soon as it is first aired in the world?

Torrent downloads remain the most popular go-to solution but come with risks. Being landmines of copyright infringement, torrent sites frequently get blocked by government authorities, especially when heavy traffic is anticipated. Moreover, torrents pose a serious threat to your cybersecurity by making your computer vulnerable to attacks by viruses, malware, ransomware and pesky adware.

Torrent files affecting your computer with malware. (Source: Giphy)
Also, keep in mind that heavy traffic from similar fans from across the world brings down download speeds considerably with the airing of each episode. Sure, you can wait till the traffic reduces and HD versions are uploaded, but by then you will have inadvertently stumbled upon a spoiler despite your best efforts.

TV is another, less tedious option. Indian fans can now catch each episode 40 hours after it first airs in the USA. Though a much-desired development, even this time lag can affect your spoiler-free run if you are connected to the Internet 24X7 (as we all are). Eager fans and reviewers venting on online publications and social media lurk in every corner of the web.

Trying to run away from spoilers! (Source: Giphy)
TV is a great starting point for those looking to ease into the world of Westerosi politics as it sanitises the medieval brutality of the show. Seasoned Game of Thrones fans, however, insist that the show is best experienced in all its graphic glory. For example, Daenerys’ position as a strong contender for the Iron Throne is cemented by the pivotal scene in which she emerges from the ashes as the Mother of Dragons, and yet again when she walks out unscathed from a burning hut in Season 6. The unavoidable ad breaks on TV, moreover, can break the flow of the fast-paced rollercoaster ride that is a Game of Thrones episode.

So, how can you get access to the latest full-length HD episode of Game of Thrones without accidentally downloading malware, breaking the law or waiting around for the late-night TV time slot? Hotstar, India’s largest premium streaming platform, provides the best solution for all your GOT access troubles. Hotstar is HBO’s official streaming partner in India. All the latest HD episodes of Game of Thrones Season 7 will be available for streaming to Hotstar Premium subscribers in their original, unspoiled form within minutes of being aired in the USA – starting 7.30am on 17th July, to be precise! This means you can start your day armed with the knowledge of who killed whom before the world itself has a had a chance to process the latest developments.

With people who still insist on using torrents. (Source: Giphy)
Now you need not plead for spoiler-free conversations with friends and co-workers or scroll down with lightning speed when a Game of Thrones-related notification appears on news or social media. And if you wish to enjoy the elaborately choreographed battle scenes on a bigger screen, you can make use of Google Chromecast or Apple TV to stream the episodes on your Smart TV - that too ad-free!

Hotstar has opened up a world of premium HBO Originals for Indian audiences with diverse tastes. Apart from Game of Thrones, Indian viewers can now easily and reliably access other critically acclaimed shows such as Silicon Valley, Prison Break, Homeland, Big Little Lies and many more. You can check out Hotstar’s HBO catalogue here. All of Hotstar’s offerings, including live sports coverage and movies and shows across eight languages, are available for a free one-month trial. You can sign up for the Premium membership, and get the free trial, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hotstar and not by the Scroll editorial team.