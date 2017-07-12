Quentin Tarantino had earlier said that he was going to retire after making 10 films. It seems like the Hollywood auteur has finally found his ninth project. Tarantino will reportedly be looking at the notorious Manson Family murders, in which nine people were killed by Charles Manson and members of his cult in Los Angeles in 1969. Among the victims was the eight-months pregnant Sharon Tate, the wife of renowned director Roman Polanski. Manson is now 82 and serving a life sentence.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tarantino has begun speaking to top actors such as Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lawrence for the project. His regular collaborators, the producers Bob and Harvey Weinstein, are involved with the movie too, and shooting is likely to begin next year.

This is Tarantino’s second film to be based on historical events after Inglourious Basterds (2009), which provided an alternate reading of World War II history.