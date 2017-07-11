After Baywatch and A Kid like Jake, Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra’s Hollywood sojourn will continue with Todd-Strauss Schulson’s comedy Isn’t it Romantic?. According to a report in India Today, Chopra will play a yoga ambassador in the film.

“The film follows the life of a New York City architect Natalie (Wilson), who works hard to get noticed at her job, but is more likely to be asked to deliver coffee and bagels than to design the city’s next skyscraper,” says the report. “She has an encounter with a mugger that renders her unconscious, waking to discover that her life has suddenly become her worst nightmare.”

Hemsworth plays Blake, a client, Adam Devine as the best friend while Priyanka Chopra plays yoga ambassador Isabella. The film is slated for a Valentine’s Day release in 2019. Chopra is currently shooting for A Kid like Jake, directed by Silas Howard, in which she plays a character called Amal.

#akidlikejake set | Priyanka Chopra with the director & writer of her upcoming movie "A kid like Jake", New York. #priyankachopra A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Daily (@priyankadaily) on Jul 8, 2017 at 11:04pm PDT

Chopra is also making news back home with Nalini, a trilingual produced by her company Purple Pebble Pictures. Nalini, directed by Ujjwal Chatterjee, retraces Rabindranath Tagore’s relationship with his English teacher Annapurna Turkhud. The shooting raked up a storm at Visva Bharati University recently over intimate scenes featuring the Nobel Laureate.

“I have agreed with Visva Bharati’s recommendations on removing intimate scenes,” Chatterjee told IANS. “I am removing one scene. There are no problems regarding the decisions of the committee formed by the varsity to look into the authenticity of research. The shooting will commence in November this year, and will take place in Shantiniketan, Jorasanko and Maharashtra.”